BRIEF-Enertronica Signs Commercial JV With PowerChina For International EPC Activities

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED COMMERCIAL JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA (POWERCHINA) FOR PARTICIPATION IN AN INTERNATIONAL TENDER

* THE TENDER CONCERNS TURNKEY CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN LATIN AMERICA OF AROUND 200MW

* THE TENDER UNDER THE JV SHOULD BE AWARDED, FOR AN INDICATIVE AMOUNT OF OVER USD 120 MILLION, IN THE COURSE OF 2019

* THE AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT AROUND 30 PCT OF ACTIVITIES AND SUPPLIES, INCLUDING ENGINEERING, PROJECT MANAGEMENT AND SUPPLY OF INVERTERS, ARE RESPONSIBILITY OF ENERTRONICA

* UNDER THE CONTRACT POWERCHINA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPLYING REMAINING COMPONENTS, INCLUDING PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULES, AS WELL AS WHOLE FINANCIAL STRUCTURE OF THE OPERATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)