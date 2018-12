Dec 20 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY INITIATES STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS AUTOMOBILE FINANCING BUSINESS IN CHILE, MAINLY CARRIED OUT BY FORUM SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS SA (“FORUM”)

* CONTEMPLATED ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE PARTIAL OR TOTAL SALE OF FORUM

* SAYS SALE OF ITS BANKING BUSINESS IN CHILE ADVISES INITIATION OF THIS REVIEW PROCESS

* THE PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR SEVERAL QUARTERS

