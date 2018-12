Dec 21 (Reuters) - Clerhp Estructuras SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT IN BOLIVIA IN DECEMBER SIGNED STRUCTURE EXECUTION WORK CONTRACTS FOR 1.7 MILLION EUROS

* SIGNED TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CONTRACT IN BOLIVIA FOR 0.6 MILLION EUROS

* ITS UNIT IN PARAGUAY SIGNED CONTRACT TO BUILD REINFORCED CONCRETE STRUCTURE FOR 0.4 MILLION EUROS

