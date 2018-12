Dec 24 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNIT, EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL, HAD CONCLUDED THE SALE OF EDP PEQUENAS CENTRAIS HIDRELETRICAS SA (EDP PCH) AND SANTA FE ENERGIA SA (SANTA FE) TO STATKRAFT ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS SA

* THE PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY EDP AMOUNT TO R$601 MILLION, REFLECTING THE ADJUSTMENTS BETWEEN SIGNING AND CLOSING DATES

