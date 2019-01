Jan 15 (Reuters) - Grenergy Renovables SA:

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD TWO PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECTS IN CHILE WITH TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY OF 18MW TO THE US COMPANY SONNEDIX

* THE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT AND OPERATED BY GRENERGY

* THE TRANSACTION HAS BEEN FORMALIZED FOR $17.5 MILLION (15.3 MILLION EUROS), AND WILL BE REFLECTED IN 2018 AND 2019 RESULTS OF THE COMPANY

