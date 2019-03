March 19 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA:

* SAYS SECURES AT AN AUCTION TWO 20-YEAR CONTRACTS FOR COLOMBIAN GOVERNMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF TWO WIND FARMS WITH TOTAL OF 492 MW

* SAYS EXPECTED COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE IN 2022

* TO SEEK LONG TERM POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS (PPA) WITH THIRD PARTIES TO SELL PRODUCED ELECTRICITY

