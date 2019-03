March 22 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT ELETTRONICA SANTERNO HAD SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR SUPPLY OF PHOTOVOLTAIC INVERTERS OF ABOUT 160 MW IN COLOMBIA

* CONTRACT VALUE IS EQUAL TO ABOUT USD 8 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)