March 29 (Reuters) - Oceanteam ASA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SELLS MINORITY POSITION TO ITS MEXICAN JV PARTNER

* CO AND ITS MEXICAN PARTNER DIAVAZ REACHED AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE JV STRUCTURE SET UP BY TWO GROUPS IN ORDER TO SERVICE THE MEXICAN OFFSHORE MARKET, IN WHICH OCEANTEAM HELD 40 PERCENT

* CO’S STAKE TO BE TAKEN OVER BY DIAVAZ

* TRANSACTION NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL AND MARKET POSITION

