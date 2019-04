BRIEF-Pöyry Awarded With Services Assignment In Mexico

April 10 (Reuters) - Pöyry Oyj:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PÖYRY AWARDED WITH DETAILED ENGINEERING SERVICES ASSIGNMENT FOR A NEW PAPER MACHINE

* VOITH AWARDED PÖYRY WITH SERVICES ASSIGNMENT TO CARRY OUT DETAILED ENGINEERING DESIGN OF ITS XCELLINE PAPER MACHINE SUPPLIED TO GONDI GROUP IN MONTERREY, MEXICO

* SERVICES INCLUDE ALL ENGINEERING DISCIPLINES AS WELL AS FIELD ENGINEERING

* SERVICES TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-2019

* EQUIPMENT TO BE INSTALLED IN MEXICO AND HAS ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 400,000 TONS

