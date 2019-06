BRIEF-Sonae Says Sonae Sierra Brazil To Merge With Aliansce

June 7 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SONAE SIERRA BRASIL REACHED AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS

* TRANSACTION WILL CREATE LARGEST SHOPPING CENTRE OPERATOR IN BRAZIL, THROUGH COMBINATION OF TWO COMPLEMENTARY PORTFOLIOS WITH A TOTAL OF 40 SHOPPING CENTRES

* SONAE SIERRA AND ALIANSCE ESTIMATE SYNERGIES RESULTING FROM IMPLEMENTATION OF MERGER IN R$ 55 MILLION TO R$ 70 MILLION PER YEAR

* MANAGEMENT OF SONAE SIERRA ESTIMATES EXPENSES OF CARRYING OUT TRANSACTION FOR SONAE SIERRA SHALL BE OF ABOUT R$ 32 MILLION

* SHAREHOLDERS OF ALIANSCE WILL OWN 67.90% OF COMBINED COMPANY SHARE CAPITAL

* SONAE SIERRA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN 32.10% OF COMBINED COMPANY SHARE CAPITAL

