BRIEF-Maha Energy Provides Operational Update

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY OPERATIONAL UPDATE FROM ITS OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AND WELL TEST RESULTS

* AFTER THE INITIAL SINGLE COMPLETION TEST OF THE COMINGLED AGUA GRANDE (AG) AND SERGI RESERVOIR ZONES IN THE ATTIC WELL IN THE TIE FIELD, THE WELL WAS RECOMPLETED

* THIS WORK IS NOW COMPLETE AND THE WELL HAS NOW PRELIMINARY TESTED 2,932 BOEPD

* COMPANY IS NOW SCALING UP PRODUCTION FROM THE TIE FIELD TO ACHIEVE THE MONTH-END SALES TARGET EXIT RATE OF 4,050 BOPD

* AT THIS TIME, THE COMPANY IS NOT EXPECTING OIL PRODUCTION TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO INSUFFICIENT GAS OFF-TAKE ARRANGEMENTS

* THE PLAN IS NOW TO RETURN THE 7TTG WELL ON PRODUCTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO FILL THE TARTARUGA PROCESSING FACILITY TO CAPACITY, AND AT THE SAME TIME COMMENCE UPGRADING THE TARTARUGA PRODUCTION FACILITIES TO 2500 BOPD

