July 1 (Reuters) - Prosafe SE:

* SAID ON SATURDAY EQUINOR BRASIL ENERGIA LTDA AWARDED A CONTRACT TO PROSAFE FOR THE SAFE CONCORDIA TO PROVIDE GANGWAY CONNECTED OPERATIONS SUPPORTING MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY SERVICES AT THE PEREGRINO FPSO IN THE CAMPOS BASIN OFFSHORE BRAZIL

* CONTRACT HAS A DURATION OF 120 DAYS COMMENCING MID-JANUARY 2020 WITH UP TO 60 DAYS OF OPTIONS

