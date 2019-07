July 15 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CLUBE DE REGATAS DO FLAMENGO PLAYER HAD SIGNED ROMA’S GERSON SANTOS DA SILVA FOR EUR 11.8 MLN

* IF GERSON MOVES TO ANOTHER CLUB FOR MORE THAN ROMA-FLAMENGO TRANSFER FEE, FLAMENGO WILL PAY ROMA 10% OF TRANSFER FEE DIFFERENCE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)