REFILE-BRIEF-Edenred has at least 1 bln euros firepower for acquisitions -CEO

July 23 (Reuters) - Edenred SA CEO Bertrand Dumazy tells conference call:

* CEO SAYS H2 IS GOING TO BE GOOD, ALONG SAME LINE AS H1

* CEO SAYS GROUP HAS AT LEAST 1 BILLION EUROS FIREPOWER FOR ACQUISITIONS

* ACQUISITION POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED, BOLT-ON DEALS IN EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, POSSIBLY LARGER DEALS IN FLEET & MOBILITY SOLUTIONS, U.S REMAINS A PRIORITY FOR EXPANSION IN CORPORATE PAYMENTS BUT GROUP CURRENTLY FOCUSED ON INTEGRATING CSI DEAL

* GROUP CAN ACCELERATE ON M&A IF NEEDED BUT WILL STICK TO STRICT FINANCIAL DISCIPLE