BRIEF-REN Signs Contract For Acquisition Of Transemel In Chile For $167 Mln

July 24 (Reuters) - REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH COMPANIA GENERAL DE ELECTRICIDAD S.A. AND NATURGY INVERSIONES INTERNACIONALES, S.A FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF EMPRESA DE TRANSMISION ELECTRICA TRANSEMEL S.A. (“TRANSEMEL”) IN CHILE, FOR $167 MILLION

* CONCLUSION OF TRANSACTION AND RESPECTIVE ACQUISITION OF TRANSEMEL BY REN GROUP WILL TAKE PLACE IN BEGINNING OF OCTOBER 2019

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED SOLELY WITH DEBT

* SEES ESTIMATED CONTRIBUTION OF ACQUISITION OF TRANSEMEL TO REN’S EBITDA OF $13.8 MILLION BY 2023, FOLLOWING CAPEX EXECUTION

* SEES ACQUISITION OF TRANSEMEL TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT IN REN’S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM 2020 ONWARDS

