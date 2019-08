Aug 7 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BRAZILIAN ELECTRICITY REGULATOR ANEEL APPROVED NEW TARIFFS FOR EDP ESPIRITO SANTO (EDP ES) FOR 2019-2022

* SAYS THE NEW TARIFFS WILL REPRESENT AN ANNUAL ALLOWED REVENUES OF 979 MILLION REAIS FOR EDP ES VERSUS 862 MILLION REAIS IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Source text: bit.ly/2KiAdl8

