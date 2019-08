BRIEF-BBVA Sells BBVA Argentaria Paraguay For $270 Mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS REACHED A DEAL WITH BANCO GNB PARAGUAY, AN AFFILIATE OF GRUPO FINANCIERO GILINSKI, TO SELL 100% IN BBVA ARGENTARIA PARAGUAY FOR AROUND $270 MILLION

* BBVA HOLDS DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY AN ENTIRE STAKE IN BBVA ARGENTARIA PARAGUAY

* SEES NET CAPITAL GAIN FROM DEAL OF AROUND 20 MILLION EUROS

* SEES POSITIVE IMPACT FROM DEAL ON CET 1 FULLY LOADED RATIO OF AROUND 5 BASIS POINTS

* TO CLOSE THE DEAL IN Q4

