Nov 12 (Reuters) - Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA :

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT FINALISED DEAL WITH CONSTRUTORA QUEBEC TO ACQUIRE ONE OF TWO NEW LICENCES IN BRAZIL

* CLOSES FINALISED ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING SHARE IN FIRST OF TWO COMPANIES INVOLVED IN TRANSACTION

* DEAL VALUE IS ABOUT $60 MLN AND WILL LARGELY BE FINANCED THROUGH PROJECT FINANCING TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: