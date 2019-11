Nov 25 (Reuters) - Red Electrica Corporacion SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY RED ELECTRICA INTERNACIONAL AND GRUPO ENERGIA BOGOTA REACHED DEAL TO JOINTLY AND EQUALLY BUY 100% OF SHARES OF ARGO ENERGIA, CURRENTLY OWNED BY PATRIA INVESTMENTS AND SOMMERVILLE INVESTMENTS, INTEGRAL SUBSIDIARY OF TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD

* SAYS FINAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS 382 MILLION EUROS AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATE FOR 50% OF SHARES

