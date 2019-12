BRIEF-Mota Engil Signs Three New Construction Deals Worth 450 Mln Euros

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mota Engil SGPS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS TWO NEW CONTRACTS THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARIES MOTA-ENGIL LATIN AMERICA AND MOTA-ENGIL ENGENHARIA E CONSTRUÇÃO ÁFRICA, RESPECTIVELY IN HONDURAS AND IN ANGOLA

* CONTRACT IN HONDURAS IS FOR A 194 MW HYDROELECTRIC FACILITY WORTH AROUND 195 MILLION EUROS AND WILL LAST 36 MONTHS

* CONTRACT IN ANGOLA IS WORTH AROUND 115 MILLION EUROS AND HAS AN ESTIMATED PERIOD OF 30 MONTHS

* ANGOLAN DEAL INCLUDES COMPLETION OF NORTHERN LIFTING SYSTEM, CONSTRUCTION OF IRRIGATED CALUEQUE PERIMETER AND CONSTRUCTION OF HYBRID GENERATION PLANT

* MOTA-ENGIL MEXICO WAS ALSO AUTHORIZED TO BUY CONCESSION FOR CUAPIAXTLA-CUACNOPALAN HIGHWAY, INCLUDING 24-MONTH PERIOD OF CONSTRUCTION, OF AROUND 140 MILLION EUROS

