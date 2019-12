BRIEF-Galp Energia Submits Declaration Of Commerciality For Asset In Brazilian Pre-Salt Basin

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Galp Energia SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE CONSORTIUM SUBMITTED A DECLARATION OF COMMERCIALITY FOR THE CARCARA DISCOVERY IN THE SANTOS BASIN, OFFSHORE BRAZIL

* CARCARA EXTENDS THROUGH BLOCK BM-S-8 AND NORTE DE CARCARA AREA

* GALP, THROUGH ITS UNIT PETROGAL BRASIL, OWNS A 20% STAKE IN THE BM-S-8 CONSORTIUM, WHILE EQUINOR (OPERATOR) HOLDS A 40% STAKE AND EXXONMOBIL HOLDS A 40% INTEREST

* THE CARCARA NORTH CONSORTIUM PARTNERSHIP FOLLOWS THE SAME STRUCTURE AS BM-S-8’S

Source text: bit.ly/2t9GSHX

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)