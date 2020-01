BRIEF-Tenaris Completes Acquisition Of IPSCO Tubulars From TMK

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tenaris SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CO HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF IPSCO TUBULARS FROM PAO TMK

* PRICE INCLUDES ABOUT USD 220 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL

* TENARIS WILL CONSOLIDATE IPSCO’S BALANCE SHEET IN ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS STARTING FROM Q1 2020

* FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, PARTIES ENTERED 6-YEAR MASTER DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ACCORDING TO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF TMK’S OCTG AND LINE PIPE PRODUCTS IN THE U.S AND CANADA AS OF JAN. 2, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)