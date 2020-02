BRIEF-Peru's National Transport Entity To Terminate Contract With San Jose

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA:

* SAYS A PERUVIAN ENTITY SPECIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF NATIONAL TRANSPORT HAS NOTIFIED CONSTRUCTORA SAN JOSE SA ABOUT THE TERMINATION OF A ROAD IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT WITH THE COMPANY

* THE PERUVIAN ENTITY IS DEPENDENT ON THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION OF PERU

* SAN JOSE INTENDS TO APPLY FOR THE INITIATION OF THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS AS PROVIDED FOR IN THE CONTRACT

* ALTHOUGH THE AMOUNT OF THE PORTFOLIO PENDING EXECUTION OF THE CONTRACT IS ABOUT 30.5 MILLION EUROS, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO EVALUATE THE IMPACT OF THE CONTRACT TERMINATION ON THE COMPANY’S RESULTS

