Feb 21(Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj:

* SAID ON THURSDAY OPERATOR OF FIXED TELEPHONY SERVICES IN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS SELECTED TECNOTREE FOR ITS VALUE-ADDED SERVICES (VAS) CONSOLIDATION

* OPERATOR IS AIMING TO STREAMLINE ALL ITS VAS SERVICES ON A SINGLE PLATFORM TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND REDUCE OPERATIONAL COST

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)