BRIEF-Carel Industrie Halts Production At Brugine Plant, In Italy

March 27 (Reuters) - Carel Industrie SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FOLLOWING COVID-19 CRISIS CHINESE PLANT IS NOW RAPIDLY RETURNING TO FULL OPERATION

* ON COVID-9, PRODUCTION HAS BEING HALTED FROM MARCH 26 UNTIL APRIL 3 AT PLANTS IN BRUGINE

* ON COVID-19, PRODUCTION CAPACITY REDUCTED AT PLANT IN RESCALDINA, IN LINE WITH ITALY’S NEW RESTRICTIONS

* GROUP IS NOW STRIVING TO INCREASE PRODUCTION IN CROATIA AND CHINA TO MAKE UP FOR SHUTDOWN OF BRUGINE PLANT

* ALL OTHER PRODUCTION PLANTS IN CROATIA, NORTH AMERICA, SOUTH AMERICA, CHINA AND GERMANY ARE IN OPERATION

