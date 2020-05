BRIEF-Sensys Gatso Confirms Contract Signing In Costa Rica Worth SEK 192 Mln

May 18(Reuters) - Sensys Gatso Group AB:

* CONFIRMS CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH COSEVI ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL FOR THE COUNTRY’S NATIONWIDE INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM

* CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED THROUGH U.S. SUBSIDIARY SENSYS GATSO USA

* EXPECTED TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF SENSYS GATSO FOR EQUIPMENT, SOFTWARE AND MAINTENANCE IS ABOUT US$ 20 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 192 MILLION

* IN ADDITION TO THE SYSTEM CONTRACT, ESTIMATED AT US$ 13.7 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO SEK 132 MILLION, THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL TRAAS CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE AND STAFFING, ESTIMATED AT US$ 1.6 MILLION ANNUALLY, EQUIVALENT TO SEK 15 MILLION, FOR A CONTRACT PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

