Brazil posts 20.9 billion reais public sector deficit in Feb - central bank

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a public sector budget deficit, before interest payments are factored in, of 20.9 billion reais ($4 billion) in February, the central bank said on Tuesday, more than the 18.85 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was equivalent to 0.8% of gross domestic product over the 12 months to February, the central bank said, adding that the national debt rose to 75.6% of GDP from 76.1% of GDP in January.

$1 = 5.20 reais