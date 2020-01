BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 is introducing a new pricing structure that will reduce and simplify fees investors pay to trade stocks and over the counter products, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Among the raft of measures, B3 said fees would automatically fall the more investors trade, and fees for lending securities electronically would come down faster than OTC lending. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)