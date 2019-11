NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - CALENDAR

December 3: Andlauer Healthcare (Canada, healthcare logistics) – C$150m IPO. TBA number of sub voting shares (100% prim) at C$12-C$15. RBC, CIBC, BMO, SCOT, TD, GMP, INFOR. TSX.

NEW FILINGS

CIIG Merger (US, SPAC) – $250m IPO. 25m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share of common stock and one full warrant. UBS, BARC. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)