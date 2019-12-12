IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - PRICED

Brigham Minerals (US, royalty trust) – $199.1m FO. 11m shares (55% prim, 45% sec) at $18.10 versus $18.58 last sale and $19.70 at launch. CS, GS.

Livongo Health (US, healthcare IT) – $75m FO. 2.8m shares (100% sec) at $27.00 versus $27.54 last sale and $27.43 at launch. MS, GS, JPM. CALENDAR

December 11 (PM): Bill.com (US, billing software) – $184.8m IPO. 8.8m shares (100% prim) at $19-$21. GS, BOFA, JEFF, KEYB. Range increased from $16-$18 12/10.

December 11 (PM): EHang (Cayman Islands/China, drone maker) – $46.2m IPO. 3.2m shares (100% prim) at $12.50-$14.50. MS. Nasdaq “EH”. Insiders have indicated for $7m.

December 11 (PM): Impinj (US, semiconductors) – $75m 7y cvt talked at 1.5%-2%, up 27.5%-32.5%. GS.

December 11 (PM): Momenta Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $200m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $18.07 at launch. GS, JPM, STFL.

December 11 (PM): Assembly Biosciences (US, biotech) – $125m ABB. Fixed size (100% prim) at $16.50 fixed reoffer versus $17.17 last sale. JEFF, SVB, WMB.

December 11 (PM): Forty Seven (US, biotech) – $140m ABB. Fixed size (100% prim) at $34.00-$35.00 versus $35.96 last sale. MS, CS.

December 11 (PM): Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (Canada, REIT) – C$225m Block. 18.45m unit trusts at C$12.20 versus C$12.08 last sale. BMO, RBC, SCOT.

December 12: Healthcare Merger (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share of common stock and one full warrant. CANT.

December 12: OneConnect Financial Technology (Cayman Islands/China, financial technology) – $260m IPO. 26m ADSs (100% prim) at $9-$10. MS, GS, JPM, PING, BOFA, HSBS. Revised from 36m ADSs at $12-$14. Ping An to purchase $100m of ADSs.

December 12: Phreesia (US, healthcare IT) – $173m FO. 8m shares (100% sec) versus $28.83 at launch. JPM, WF, WMB, ALLN, PJ.

December 12: Sprout Social (US, social media software) – $158.8m IPO. 8.8m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. GS, MS, KEYB, WB. Nasdaq “SPT”.

WITHDRAWN

Triple Flag Precious Metals (Canada, mining royalty trust) – C$360m IPO. 20m shares (100% prim) at C$15-$18. BOFA, SCOT, CIBC. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)