IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - PRICED

CIIG Merger (US, SPAC) – $250m IPO. 25m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share of common stock and one-half warrant. UBS, BARC.

Healthcare Merger (US, SPAC) – $220m IPO. 22m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share of common stock and one full warrant. CANT. Upsized from 20m units.

OneConnect Financial Technology (Cayman Islands/China, financial technology) – $312m IPO. 31.2m ADSs (100% prim) at $10.00 versus $9-$10 marketing. MS, GS, JPM, PING, BOFA, HSBS. Revised from 26m ADSs at $9-$10 and original 36m ADSs at $12-$14.

Phreesia (US, healthcare IT) – $175.5m FO. 6.75m shares (100% sec) at $26.00 versus $28.67 last sale and $28.83 at launch. JPM, WF, WMB, ALLN, PJ. Upsized from 6m shares.

Sprout Social (US, social media software) – $150m IPO. 8.8m shares (100% prim) at $17.00 versus $16-$18 marketing. GS, MS, KEYB, WB.

CALENDAR

Nothing currently on forward calendar.

Reporting by Robert Sherwood