IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Nasdaq “IMAB”. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to former partner Everest Medicines.

January 16: Velocity Financial (US, real estate finance) – $116m IPO. 7.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. WF, CITI, JMP.

NEW FILINGS

1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare IT) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). JPM, MS. Nasdaq “ONEM”.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). JPM, JEFF, COWN. Nasdaq “BDTX”.

Newborn Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) at $10.00, Each unit consist of one shares, one warrant and a right to receive one-tenth of a share at the time of an acquisition. CHAR. Nasdaq “NBACU”. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)