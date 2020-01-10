IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (IFR) -

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to Everest Medicines.

January 16: Lizhi (China, social media) – $53.3m IPO. 4.2m ADSs (100% prim) at $11-$13. CITI. Weibo, Xiaomi, and other investors have indicated for $36m.

January 16: Phoenix Tree (China, real estate/apartment rentals) – $175m IPO. 10.6m ADSs (100% prim) at $14-$16. NYSE “DNK”. CITI, CS, JPM. Existing investor indicated for $55m, and strategic investor for $60m.

January 16: Velocity Financial (US, real estate finance) – $116m IPO. 7.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. WF, CITI, JMP.

Early February: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – $5.9bn FO. 734m shares (100% sec) versus R$31.99 at file ($15.99 per ADS). CS, BAML, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Hearing launching Jan 22. Each ADS represents two common shares. Selling shareholder is Brazilian government-owned development bank BNDES.

