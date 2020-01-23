IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (IFR) -

PRICED

Ares Commercial Real Estate (US, mortgage REIT) – $64.4m Block. 4m shares (100% prim) at $16.09 versus $16.09-$16.38 marketing and $16.54 last sale. WF, CITI, MS.

Autolus Therapeutics (UK, biotech) – $79.8m ABB. 7.3m ADSs (100% prim) at $11.00 versus $11.00-$11.50 marketing and $12.47 last sale. JPM, JEFF, WMB.

Blueprint Medicines (US, biotech) – $325m FO. 4.7m shares (100% prim) at $69.00 versus $69.82 last sale and $79.74 at launch. GS, COWN.

Elanco Animal Health (US, animal health products) – $550m 3y mand cvt at 5.0%, up 20% versus talk of 4.75%-5.25% div, up 17.5%-22.5%. GS, CITI, JPM.

Elanco Animal Health (US, animal health products) – $726.2m FO. 22.7m shares at $32.00 versus $32.23 last sale and $30.62 at launch. GS, CITI, JPM. Upsized from 19.2m shares.

Hutchison China MediTech (Hong Kong, pharmaceuticals) – $110m FO. 4.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $25.00 versus $25.69 last sale and $29.51 launch. BOFA, GS, MS, DB, HSBC.

ImmunoGen (US, biotech) – $90.6m ABB. 21.3m shares (100% prim) at $4.25 versus $4.68 last sale. JEFF, WMB. Upsized from $75m.

Si-Bone (US, surgical implants) – $92.5m FO. 4.3m shares (58% prim/42% sec) at $21.50 versus $22.04 last sale and $21.91 launch. MS, BOFA.

Trillium Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $101.7m ABB. 37m shares (100% prim) at $2.75 versus $4.28 last sale. COWN. Offering includes 35.7m common shares and 1.25m Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Shares. Upsized from $75m.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $60m ABB. 3.8m shares (100% prim) at $16.00 versus $16.83 last sale. JEFF, STFL, GUGG. Upsized from $50m.

Zai Lab (China, biotech) – $285.0m FO. 6m ADSs (92% prim, 8% sec) at $47.50 versus $48.48 last sale and $52.14 at launch. JPM, CITI, GS, SVBL.

Zymeworks (Canada, biotech) – $279m FO. 6m shares (100% prim) at $46.50 versus $49.80 last sale and $47.72 at launch. JPM, CITI, STFL, WF. Includes pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.1m shares. Upsized from $200m fixed.

CALENDAR

January 23: Adaptive Biotechnologies (US, biotech) – $214.4m FO. 8m shares (100% sec) versus $26.80 at launch. JPM, GS, BOFA.

January 23: Applied Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $85m FO. 1.75m shares (100% prim) versus $48.35 at launch. GS, COWN, UBS.

January 23: Minerva (Brazil, meat processing) - R$1.4bn FO. 95m shares (84% prim, 16% sec) versus R$14.40 at launch. BTG, JPM, BRAD, BBIN, ITAU.

January 23: SCVX Corp (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00, structured as one share and one-half warrant. CS.

January 29: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

January 29: Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech) - $142.4m IPO. 8.9m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, JEFF, COWN.

January 30: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) - $132.8m IPO. 7.8m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. GS, COWN, GUGG. Existing holders have indicated an interest in buying $50m of shares.

January 30: 1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare network) – $280m IPO. 17.5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, MS.

January 30: Positivo Tecnologia (Brazil, IT services) – R$386m (US$91.6m) FO. 40m shares (100% prim) versus R$9.65 at launch. BTG, BRAD, XP.

January 30: Reynolds Consumer Products (US, consumer products) – $1.32bn IPO. 47.2m shares (100% synth sec) at $25-$28. CS, GS, JPM, BARC, CITI, EVER, RBC, HSBC. Nasdaq “REYN”.

February 3: Mitre Realty (Brazil, real estate) – R$887.3m ($212m) IPO. 45.5m shares (100% prim) at R$14.30-R$19.50. ITAU, BTG, BRAD. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “MTRE3”.

February 4: Locaweb Servicos de Internet (Brazil, web services) – R$1bn ($240m) IPO. 59.9m (56% prim, 44% sec) at R$14.25-R$17.25. ITAU, GS, MS, XP. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “LWSA3”.

February 5: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – R$18.1bn/$4.3bn FO. 611.8m shares/305.9m ADSs (100% sec) versus R$29.62/$14.77 at launch and R$31.99/$15.99 at file. CS, BOFA, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Additional 20% hot-shoe option on 122.4m shares (100% sec) representing remaining stake held by BNDES.

February 10: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)