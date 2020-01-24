IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - PRICED

Adaptive Biotechnologies (US, biotech) – $212.0m FO. 8m shares (100% sec) at $26.50 versus $26.85 last sale and $26.80 launch. JPM, GS, BOFA.

Applied Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $124.7m FO. 2.7m shares (100% prim) at $45.50 versus $48.85 last sale and $48.35 at launch. GS, COWN, BARC, UBS. Upsized from 1.75m shares to 2.25m shares in an SEC filing on 1/22.

Gores Holdings IV (US, SPAC) – $400m IPO. 40m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-fourth of a warrant. DB, MS. Nasdaq “GHIV”.

Innovative Industrial Properties (US, REIT) – $217.4m ABB. 3m shares (100% prim) at $73.25 versus $79.45 last sale. BTIG. Upsized from 2m shares.

Minerva (Brazil, meat processing) - R$1.24bn FO. 95m shares (84% prim, 16% sec) at R$13.00 versus R$14.40 at launch. BTG, JPM, BRAD, BBIN, ITAU.

SCVX Corp (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. CS. CALENDAR

January 29: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

January 29: Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech) - $142.4m IPO. 8.9m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, JEFF, COWN.

January 30: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) - $132.8m IPO. 7.8m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. GS, COWN, GUGG. Existing holders have indicated an interest in buying $50m of shares.

January 30: 1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare network) – $280m IPO. 17.5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, MS.

January 30: Positivo Tecnologia (Brazil, IT services) – R$386m (US$91.6m) FO. 40m shares (100% prim) versus R$9.65 at launch. BTG, BRAD, XP.

January 30: Reynolds Consumer Products (US, consumer products) – $1.32bn IPO. 47.2m shares (100% synth sec) at $25-$28. CS, GS, JPM, BARC, CITI, EVER, RBC, HSBC. Nasdaq “REYN”.

February 3: Mitre Realty (Brazil, real estate) – R$887.3m ($212m) IPO. 45.5m shares (100% prim) at R$14.30-R$19.50. ITAU, BTG, BRAD. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “MTRE3”.

February 4: Locaweb Servicos de Internet (Brazil, web services) – R$1bn ($240m) IPO. 59.9m (56% prim, 44% sec) at R$14.25-R$17.25. ITAU, GS, MS, XP. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “LWSA3”.

February 5: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – R$18.1bn/$4.3bn FO. 611.8m shares/305.9m ADSs (100% sec) versus R$29.62/$14.77 at launch and R$31.99/$15.99 at file. CS, BOFA, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Additional 20% hot-shoe option on 122.4m shares (100% sec) representing remaining stake held by BNDES.

February 10: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)