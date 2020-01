IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) -

PRICED

1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare network) – $245m IPO. 17.5m shares (100% prim) at $14.00 versus $14-$16 marketing. JPM, MS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) - $159.8m IPO. 9.4m (100% prim) at $17.00 versus $15-$17 marketing. GS, COWN, GUGG. Existing holders indicated for $50m of shares. Upsized from 7.8m shares.

PolyOne (US, plastics) – $450m FO. 13.3m shares (100% prim) at $33.75 versus $34.35 last sale and $35.72 launch. MS, CITI, WF.

Positivo Tecnologia (Brazil, IT services) – R$353.7m ($83.4m) FO. 54m shares (100% prim) at R$6.55 versus R$8.50 last sale and R$9.65 launch. BTG, BRAD, XP. Upsized from 40m shares on exercise of 35% hot shoe option.

Reynolds Consumer Products (US, consumer products) – $1.23bn IPO. 47.2m shares (100% synth sec) at $26.00 versus $25-$28 marketing. CS, GS, JPM.

CALENDAR

Day to Day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 3: Mitre Realty (Brazil, real estate) – R$887.3m ($212m) IPO. 45.5m shares (100% prim) at R$14.30-R$19.50. ITAU, BTG, BRAD. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “MTRE3”.

February 4: Locaweb Servicos de Internet (Brazil, web services) – R$1bn ($240m) IPO. 59.9m (56% prim, 44% sec) at R$14.25-R$17.25. ITAU, GS, MS, XP. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “LWSA3”.

February 5: Beam Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $106.3m IPO. 6.25m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. JPM, JEFF, BARC.

February 5: Casper Sleep (US, online retail) – $158.7m IPO. 8.35m shares (100% prim) at $17-$19. MS, GS, JEFF. NYSE “CSPR”.

February 5: PPD (US, CRO) – $1.65bn IPO. 60m shares (100% prim) at $24-$27. BARC, JPM, MS, GS. Nasdaq “PPD”.

February 5: Schrödinger (US, medical software) – $160m IPO. 10m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. MS, BOFA, JEFF, BMO.

February 5: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – R$18.1bn/$4.3bn FO. 611.8m shares/305.9m ADSs (100% sec) versus R$29.62/$14.77 at launch and R$31.99/$15.99 at file. CS, BOFA, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Additional 20% hot-shoe option on 122.4m shares (100% sec) representing remaining stake held by BNDES.

February 6: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (US, commercial mortgage REIT) – $105m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $19-$21. RJ, KBW, RWB. NYSE “NREF”.

February 6: Professional Holding (US, bank) – $65m IPO. 3.1m shares (100% prim) at $19-$21. STPH, KBW.

February 10: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA.

Reporting by Robert Sherwood