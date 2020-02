IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (IFR) -

PRICED

Churchill Capital Corp III (US, SPAC) – $1bn IPO. 100m units (100% prim) at $10.00, structured as one share and one-fourth of a warrant. CITI, GS. NYSE “CCXX.U”. Double-upsized from $600m and $800m.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $175m FO. 3.2m shares (100% prim) at $55.00 versus $58.44 last sale and $69.39 launch. JPM, PSAND, JEFF. Downsized from $250m.

Priner Servicos Industriais (Brazil, industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$174m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10.00 versus R$10-$13 marketing. XP.

Tesla (US, electric cars) – $2bn FO. 2.65m shares (100% prim) at $767.00 versus $804.00 last sale and $767.29 launch. GS, MS.

POSTPONED

Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

Reporting by Robert Sherwood