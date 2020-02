IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (IFR) -

PRICED

DMY Technology Group (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share and one-half warrant. GS, UBS.

Dynatrace (US, software) – $862.5m FO. 25m shares (100% sec) at $34.50 versus $35.39 last sale and $35.14 launch. GS, JPM, CITI.

CALENDAR

February 27: Passage Bio (US, biotech) – $133m IPO. 7.4m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, GS, COWN.

NEW FILINGS

Hidrovias do Brasil (Brazil, logistics) – R$412m IPO. Terms TBD (prim/sec). BOFA, ITAU, SAT, MS, BTG, CITI, CS.

One Innovation Empreendimentos e Participacoes (Brazil, real estate developer) – IPO. Terms TBD (prim/sec). BTG, BRAD, SANT, CX.

Pacaembu Construtora (Brazil, residential construction) – IPO. Terms TBD (prim/sec). CS, XP, CX.

Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes (Brazil, pet retailer) – IPO. Terms TBD (prim/sec). ITAU, BOFA, JPM, BTG. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)