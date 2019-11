IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - PRICED

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $100m IPO. 10m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. BMO, SVBL.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (US, medical device) $110m ABB. 5m shares (91% prim, 9% sec) at $22.00 versus $21.50-$22.50 marketing and $22.99 last sale. BOFA, BARC.

Chefs’ Warehouse (US, specialty retailer) – $130m 5y cvt priced at 1.875%, up 35% versus talk of 1.375%-1.875% and 32.5%-37.5%. JEFF, BMO.

MGM Growth Properties (US, casino REIT) – $937.5m ABB. 30m shares (100% prim) at $31.25 versus $31.25-$31.75 marketing and $32.49 last sale. JPM, MS, BOFA, EVER. Upsized from 25m shares.

New York Mortgage Trust (US, mortgage REIT) – $152.5m Block. 25m shares (100% prim) at $6.10 fixed versus $6.25 last sale. MS. Safehold (US, REIT) – $102m FO. 3m shares (100% prim) at $34.00 versus $34.60 last sale and $35.93 at launch. GS, BOFA, JPM, BARC, MZHO. Concurrent private placement of 3.8m shares to iStar. Upsized from 2m shares.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: YX Asset Recovery (Cayman Islands/China, debt collection) – $90.7m IPO. 9.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $7.75-$9.75. DB, CMBI, RJ, AMTD, SUNT. Scheduled to price 11/19 (PM).

November 20: Canaan (China, cryptocurrency) – $110m IPO. 10m ADSs (100% prim) at $9-$11. CITI, CREN, CMBI. Nasdaq “CAN”.

November 20: CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland, biotech) – $291m FO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) versus $68.46 at launch. GS, PJ, JEFF.

November 20: GSX Techedu (China, online education) – $251.3m FO. 15m ADS (100% sec) versus $16.75 at launch. CS, GS, BOFA, DB.

November 20: Karuna Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $250m FO. 2.6m shares (100% prim) versus $96.00 at launch. GS, CITI, STFL.

November 20: Organogenesis Holdings (US, medical device) – $71.6m FO. 9m shares (100% prim) versus $7.96 at launch. CS, SVBL.

November 20: Performance Food (US, food distributor) – $425m FO. 9.2m shares (100% prim) versus $46.17 at launch. BOFA, JPM, BARC, BMO, CONE, MS, RABO. Forward sale.

November 20: SiTime (US, electronics equipment) – $64.5m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. BARC, STFL.

November 20: SunPower (US, renewable energy) – $182.6m FO. 22m shares (100% prim) versus $8.30 at launch. GS, BOFA.

November 21: Alpine Income Property Trust (US, REIT) – $157.5m IPO. 7.5m shares (100% prim) at $19-21. RJ, BAIRD, BRILEY, BMO, JMS, DAD.

November 21: CHP Merger (US, SPAC) – $250m IPO. 25m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. JPM, CS, MS.

November 21: Danaos (Greece, containerships) – $55m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $11.00 at launch. CITI, JEFF.

November 21: Log-In Logistica (Brazil, transportation) – R$768.7m ($185m) FO. 38m shares (100% prim) launched at R$20.23. GS, ITAU, SAFRA, BNP.

November 21: PropTech Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. CANT.

November 21: Software Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $125m IPO. 12.5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. BRIL.

December 3: Andlauer Healthcare (Canada, healthcare logistics) – C$150m IPO. TBA number of sub voting shares (100% prim) at C$12-C$15. RBC, CIBC, BMO, SCOT, TD, GMP, INFOR. TSX. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)