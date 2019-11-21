IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - PRICED

Canaan (China, cryptocurrency) – $90m IPO. 10m ADSs (100% prim) at $9.00 versus $9-$11 marketing. CITI, CREN, CMBI. Nasdaq “CAN”. 14 investors indicated an interest in 5% of the ADSs.

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland, biotech) – $274m FO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) at $64.50 versus $67.42 and $68.46 at launch. GS, PJ, JEFF.

GSX Techedu (China, online education) – $252m FO. 18m ADS (100% sec) at $14.00 versus $14.57 last sale and $16.75 at launch. CS, GS, BOFA, DB. Upsized from 15m shares.

Invitation Homes (US, REIT) – $1.73bn Block. 57.6m shares (100% sec) at $30.10 versus $30.06-$30.10 marketing and $30.06 last sale. MS.

Karuna Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $250m FO. 2.6m shares (100% prim) at $96.00 versus $08.95 last sale and $96.00 at launch. GS, CITI, STFL.

Performance Food (US, food distributor) – $444.8m FO. 10.1m shares (100% prim) at $44.25 versus $44.70 last sale and $46.17 at launch. CS, WF, BOFA, JPM, BARC, BMO, CONE, MS, RABO. Forward sale. Upsized from 9.2m shares.

SiTime (US, electronics equipment) – $55.9m IPO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) at $13.00 versus $13-$15 marketing. BARC, STFL. Management indicated an interest in buying $1.5m of shares.

Software Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $130m IPO. 12.5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. BRIL. Upsized from $125m.

POSTPONED

YX Asset Recovery (Cayman Islands/China, debt collection) – $90.7m IPO. 9.3m shares (100% prim) marketed at $7.75-$9.75. DB, CMBI, RJ, AMTD, SUNT. Scheduled to price 11/19 (PM).

CALENDAR

November 20 (PM): Molecular Templates (US, biotech) - $40m ABB structured as mix of equity and cvt pfd versus $8.27 last sale. COWN, BARC, STFL.

November 20 (PM): OptiNose (US, biotech) - $50m ABB. Fixed-size (80% prim, 20% sec) marketed at $9.75 fixed price versus $11.41 last sale. JEFF, COWN, PJ.

November 20 (PM): Organogenesis Holdings (US, medical device) – $71.6m FO. 9m shares (100% prim) versus $7.96 at launch. CS, SVBL.

November 20 (PM): SunPower (US, renewable energy) – $182.6m FO. 22m shares (100% prim) versus $8.30 at launch. GS, BOFA.

November 21: Alpine Income Property Trust (US, REIT) – $157.5m IPO. 7.5m shares (100% prim) at $19-21. RJ, BAIRD, BRILEY, BMO, JMS, DAD.

November 21: CHP Merger (US, SPAC) – $250m IPO. 25m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. JPM, CS, MS.

November 21: Danaos (Greece, containerships) – $55m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $11.00 at launch. CITI, JEFF.

November 21: Log-In Logistica (Brazil, transportation) – R$768.7m ($185m) FO. 38m shares (100% prim) launched at R$20.23. GS, ITAU, SAFRA, BNP.

November 21: PropTech Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. CANT.

November 21: Software Acquisition (US, SPAC) – $125m IPO. 12.5m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of a warrant. BRIL.

December 3: Andlauer Healthcare (Canada, healthcare logistics) – C$150m IPO. TBA number of sub voting shares (100% prim) at C$12-C$15. RBC, CIBC, BMO, SCOT, TD, GMP, INFOR. TSX.

NEW FILINGS

LIV Capital Acquisition (Mexico, SPAC) - $60m IPO. 6m units (100% prim) comprised of one share and one warrant. EBRD. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)