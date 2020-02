IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

February 27: Passage Bio (US, biotech) – $133m IPO. 7.4m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, GS, COWN.

NEW FILINGS

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) to be marketed at $10.00 apiece. Each unit comprised of one share, one-quarter warrant. DB, JEFF, UBS.

Inari Medical (US, biotech) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). BOFA, MS, CANA, WF. Nasdaq “NARI”.

SelectQuote (US, insurance platform) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (prim/sec). CS, MS, EVER, RBC, BARC, CITI, JEFF. NYSE “SLQT”. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)