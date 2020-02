IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) -

PRICED

Bandwidth (US, communications software) – $350m 6y cvt pirced at 0.25%, up 32.5% versus talk of 0.25%-0.75% and 30%-35%. MS, JPM. Upsized from $300m.

Yandex (Russia, search engine) – $1.25bn 5y cvt priced at 0.75%, up 47.5% versus talk of 0.5%-1.0% and 45%-50%. GS, JPM, MS, UBS, VTB.

CALENDAR

February 26: Freshpet (US, pet food) – $215m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $74.00 at launch. BOFA.

February 27: Passage Bio (US, biotech) – $133m IPO. 7.4m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, GS, COWN.

March 3: GFL Environmental (Canada, waste management) – $1.53bn IPO. 73.2m shares (98% prim, 2% sec) at $20-$21. JPM, BMO, GS, RBC, SCOT. NYSE/TSX “GFL”. Concurrent $700m MCB.

March 3: GFL Environmental (Canada, waste management) – $700m mand cvt talked at 5.75%-6.25%, up 17.5%-22.5%. JPM, BMO, GS, RBC, SCOT. Concurrent $1.53bn IPO.

NEW FILINGS

GigCapital3 (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. NOM, OPP.

Reporting by Robert Sherwood