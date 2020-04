IFR US ECM Calendar

NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) -

PRICED

American Eagle Outfitters (US, retailer) – $400m 5y cvt priced at 3.75%, up 30% versus talk of 3.25%-3.75% and 32.5%-37.5%. BOFA, JPM.

Grocery Outlet (US, grocery chain) – $510m FO. 15m shares (100% sec) at $34.00 versus $35.15 last sale and $34.94 launch. MS, BOFA. Double-upsized from 10m shares and 12.5m shares.

Tradeweb Markets (US, electronic trading) – $560.2m FO. 11.2m shares (100% secondary) at $50.23 versus $51.25 last sale and $52.48 at launch. JPM, BARC, CITI, GS, MS. Upsized from 10.95m shares.

CALENDAR

April 23: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (Cayman Islands/US, SPAC) – $300m IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprised as one share and one-quarter warrant. GS, BOFA, UBS.

April 23: EQT (US,E&P) – $350m 6y cvt talked at 1.75%-2.25% cpn, up 17.5%-22%. JPM, CS, BARC.

April 23: Oric Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $100m IPO. 6.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, CITI, JEFF, GUGG. Upsized from 5m shares 4/23 AM.

April 23: Snap (US, social media) – $750m 5y CB talked at 0.25%-0.75%, up 32.5%-37.5%. GS, JPM, MS. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)