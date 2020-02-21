IFR US ECM Weekly Wrap-up

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (IFR) - WEEKLY TOTAL $6.95bn – IPO $320m – ABB/BLOCK $2.61bn – FOLLOW-ON $991m – CB $3.03bn Tuesday

Kilroy Realty (US, REIT) – $430m ABB. 5m shares (100% prim) at $86.00 versus $85.25-$87.25 marketing and $88.12 last sale. JPM, BARC, BOFA, WF. Upsized from 4m shares.

LightSpeed POS (Canada, payments) – C$250m Block. 6.71m shares (70% prim, 30% sec) at C$37.30 versus C$39.52 last sale. BMO, NBF.

NextEra Energy (US, utility) – $2.5bn 3y mand cvt priced at 5.279% div, up 25% and 48.75 reoffer on 50 par security. JPM, WF, BOFA.

WPT Industrial REIT (Canada, REIT) – $203m Block. 14.15m subscription receipts (100% prim) at $14.35 versus $14.99. DESJ, BMO, RBC. Alberta Investment Management separately agreed to buy 2.6m subscription receipts for extra $37m of proceeds. Denominated in $US.

Yeti (US, coolers) – $480m pre-open Block. 15m shares (100% sec) at $32.00 versus $32.00-$32.50 marketing and $32.84 last sale. BOFA. Wednesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (US, asset management) – $63.5m Block. 1.8m Class A shares (100% synthetic secondary) at $35.25 versus $35.10-$35.45 marketing and $35.82 last sale. CITI.

Axovant Gene Therapies (Bermuda, biotech) – $65m ABB. 14.03m shares (100% prim) at $3.75 versus $4.38 last sale. SVBL. Roivant Sciences has indicated an interest in buying $20m of shares. Includes pre-funded warrants.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $64m ABB. 2m shares (100% prim) at $32.00 versus $32.00-$35.00 marketing and $41.14 last sale. BOFA, CANA, SUNT.

East Stone Acquisition (British Virgin Islands, SPAC) – $120m IPO. 12m units (100% prim) at $10.00, structured as one share, one warrant and right to receive 1/10 a share on acquisition. IBS. Upsized from $100m.

Independence Realty (US, REIT) – $137.7m ABB. 9m shares (100% prim) at $15.30 versus $15.30-$16.00 marketing and $16.31 last sale. KEYB, BMO. One-year forward sale with BMO. Upsized from 8.5m shares.

Pegasystems (US, software) – $525m 5y CB priced at 0.75%, up 37.5% versus 0.75%-1.25% and 32.5%-37.5% price talk. GS, BOFA, JPM, BARC. Upsized from $450m.

Telus (Canada, telecommunications) – C$1.3bn Block. 25m shares (100% prim) at C$52.00 versus C$53.72 last sale. RBC, TD, CIBC, BMO, SCOT. Company plans two-for-one share split on March 13.

Twist Bioscience (US, biotech) – $130m FO. 4.64m shares (100% prim) at $28.00 versus $28.44 last sale $30.56 at launch. JPM, COWN, EVER, RWB. Upsized from $100m.

Thursday

DMY Technology Group (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share and one-half warrant. GS, UBS.

Dynatrace (US, software) – $862.5m FO. 25m shares (100% sec) at $34.50 versus $35.39 last sale and $35.14 launch. GS, JPM, CITI. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)