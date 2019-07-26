Brazil's IMC merges with Pizza Hut, KFC master franchiser in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian restaurant operator International Meal Company Alimentacao SA has reached an agreement to merge with the master franchiser of Pizza Hut and KFC in Brazil, known as MultiQSR, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

Following the merger, the Martins Family, which controls the master franchiser, will receive some 29.3 million common shares issued by IMC and hold a 15% stake in that company, according to the filing. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Nick Zieminski)