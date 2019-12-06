Bunge persuades Brazil judge to move Imcopa plant auction; buys time to prepare bid

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian bankruptcy judge postponed the auction of two soy crushing plants after U.S-based grain trader Bunge alleged the seller provided “scarce and incomplete” information about the assets, according to court filings seen by Reuters on Friday.

The sale of the two plants by privately owned Imcopa group was scheduled for Dec. 4 and is part of the seller’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy. The auction is now scheduled for Feb. 17. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)