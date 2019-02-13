Imerys Talc America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - statement

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Imerys Talc America Inc, a supplier to healthcare conglomerate Johnson and Johnson Inc , said in a statement on Wednesday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with two subsidiaries.

"After carefully evaluating all possible options, we determined that pursuing Chapter 11 protection is the best course of action to address our historic talc-related liabilities and position the filing companies for continued growth," Imerys said.