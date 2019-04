WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Saturday he does not expect rating agencies to further downgrade the credit rating of state-owned energy company Pemex.

With $106 billion in financial debt, Pemex is the world’s most indebted oil company and is teetering on the brink of having its debt downgraded to junk. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Paul Simao)