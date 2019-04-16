REFILE-TABLE-India's Nayara Energy imports 3.6 less oil in March y/y - trade

(Refile to fix headline) NEW DELHI, April 16 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 3.6 percent less oil in March compared to same month a year ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November and turned to other suppliers mainly in Latin America, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Region/country March Feb % chg March % chg Jan-March Jan-March % chg 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 34.7 35.4 -2.0 0.0 -- 43.1 11.6 270.0 Mexico 68.3 78.3 -12.7 0.0 -- 69.9 47.1 48.5 Venezuela 66.7 115.1 -42.1 68.3 -2.4 81.6 45.4 80.0 TOTAL 169.7 228.8 -25.8 68.3 148.3 194.6 104.1 87.0 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 31.7 -100.0 0.0 43.8 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 132.5 -100.0 0.0 185.4 -100.0 Iraq 32.2 35.4 -9.2 67.0 -52.0 45.3 34.6 31.2 S. Arabia 0.0 35.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.1 0.0 -- U.A.E. 19.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 29.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 51.4 71.0 -27.6 231.2 -77.8 85.5 263.8 -67.6 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 64.1 34.4 86.5 0.0 -- 32.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 64.1 34.4 86.5 0.0 -- 32.8 0.0 -- Africa Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 30.5 -100.0 0.0 10.5 -100.0 Egypt 32.7 38.2 -14.2 0.0 -- 23.2 5.9 294.3 Sudan 0.0 22.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 32.7 60.6 -45.9 30.5 7.5 30.1 16.4 84.1 TOTAL ALL 317.9 394.7 -19.4 329.9 -3.6 343.0 384.2 -10.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February, but discharged in March. It also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)