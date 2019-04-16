REFILE-TABLE-India's Nayara Energy imports 3.6 less oil in March y/y - trade

Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Nayara Energy imports 3.6 less oil in March y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, April 16 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, imported 3.6 percent less oil in March compared to same month a year
ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.
    Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from
November and turned to other suppliers mainly in Latin America, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
 Region/country  March    Feb    % chg      March   % chg   Jan-March  Jan-March   % chg
                 2019     2019   mth/mth    2018    yr/yr   2019       2018        yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                    
 Brazil             34.7   35.4       -2.0     0.0      --       43.1        11.6    270.0
 Mexico             68.3   78.3      -12.7     0.0      --       69.9        47.1     48.5
 Venezuela          66.7  115.1      -42.1    68.3    -2.4       81.6        45.4     80.0
 TOTAL             169.7  228.8      -25.8    68.3   148.3      194.6       104.1     87.0
                                                                                          
 Middle East                                                                              
 Oman                0.0    0.0         --    31.7  -100.0        0.0        43.8   -100.0
 Iran                0.0    0.0         --   132.5  -100.0        0.0       185.4   -100.0
 Iraq               32.2   35.4       -9.2    67.0   -52.0       45.3        34.6     31.2
 S. Arabia           0.0   35.5     -100.0     0.0      --       11.1         0.0       --
 U.A.E.             19.2    0.0         --     0.0      --       29.1         0.0       --
 TOTAL              51.4   71.0      -27.6   231.2   -77.8       85.5       263.8    -67.6
                                                                                          
 C.I.S.                                                                                   
 Kazakhstan         64.1   34.4       86.5     0.0      --       32.8         0.0       --
 TOTAL              64.1   34.4       86.5     0.0      --       32.8         0.0       --
                                                                                          
 Africa                                                                                   
 Angola              0.0    0.0         --    30.5  -100.0        0.0        10.5   -100.0
 Egypt              32.7   38.2      -14.2     0.0      --       23.2         5.9    294.3
 Sudan               0.0   22.4     -100.0     0.0      --        7.0         0.0       --
 TOTAL              32.7   60.6      -45.9    30.5     7.5       30.1        16.4     84.1
 TOTAL ALL         317.9  394.7      -19.4   329.9    -3.6      343.0       384.2    -10.7
 
    
    
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by
the number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February, but discharged in
March. It also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.  


 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)
