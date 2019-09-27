TABLE-India's Nayara Energy Aug Venezuelan oil imports double on month - trade sources

Noticias de Mercados
    NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, almost doubled import of Venezuelan oil in August from the previous month to
203,600 bpd, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.
    Most of the Venezuelan oil was supplied by Rosneft, the data showed. The refiner delayed
discharge of some of the July cargoes to August, the data showed. Nayara's overall imports in
August declined by about 13% from July, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
    
 Region/count  Aug     July    % chg    Aug     % chg    Jan-Aug  Jan-Aug  %Chg
 ry            2019    2019    mth/mth  2018    yr/yr    2019     2018     yr/yr
 Latam                                                                           
 Brazil          21.4     0.0       --     0.0       --     18.7     12.3    51.3
 Mexico           0.0    68.8   -100.0     0.0       --     52.3     35.2    48.6
 Venezuela      203.6   102.4     98.8   129.0     57.8    126.4     69.1    82.8
 TOTAL          225.0   171.2     31.5   129.0     74.4    197.3    116.6    69.2
                                                                                 
 Middle East                                                                     
 Oman             0.0    31.9   -100.0    32.0   -100.0     14.9     34.8   -57.2
 Iran             0.0     0.0       --   135.9   -100.0      0.0    163.3  -100.0
 Iraq            35.3    67.7    -47.8    69.2    -49.0     63.3     34.6    82.7
 Qatar            0.0    16.2   -100.0     0.0       --      2.1      0.0      --
 Saudi Arabia     0.0     0.0       --     0.0       --      4.1      0.0      --
 U.A.E.          30.4    30.3      0.3     0.0       --     21.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL           65.7   146.0    -55.0   237.2    -72.3    105.3    232.8   -54.8
                                                                                 
 C.I.S.                                                                          
 Kazakhstan      30.6     0.0       --    30.9     -0.8     23.9      8.1   195.3
 Russia           0.0     0.0       --     0.0       --     20.8      4.1   401.8
 TOTAL           30.6     0.0       --    30.9     -0.8     44.7     12.2   265.1
                                                                                 
 Africa                                                                          
 Nigeria          0.0    31.3   -100.0     0.0       --      4.0      0.0      --
 Angola           0.0    32.0   -100.0     0.0       --      8.4      3.9   115.3
 Chad             0.0     0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      2.2  -100.0
 Egypt           15.6    48.3    -67.7    15.5      0.5     22.9     18.5    23.9
 Sudan            0.0     0.0       --    20.3   -100.0      2.6      5.0   -48.9
 TOTAL           15.6   111.6    -86.0    35.8    -56.5     41.7     29.6    40.9
 Canada          35.2     0.0       --     0.0       --      4.5      0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL      372.2   428.8    -13.2   432.8    -14.0    393.5    391.2     0.6
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the
number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July  but discharged in August. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
