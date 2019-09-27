TABLE-India's Nayara Energy Aug Venezuelan oil imports double on month - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, almost doubled import of Venezuelan oil in August from the previous month to 203,600 bpd, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Most of the Venezuelan oil was supplied by Rosneft, the data showed. The refiner delayed discharge of some of the July cargoes to August, the data showed. Nayara's overall imports in August declined by about 13% from July, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/count Aug July % chg Aug % chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Chg ry 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 21.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.7 12.3 51.3 Mexico 0.0 68.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 52.3 35.2 48.6 Venezuela 203.6 102.4 98.8 129.0 57.8 126.4 69.1 82.8 TOTAL 225.0 171.2 31.5 129.0 74.4 197.3 116.6 69.2 Middle East Oman 0.0 31.9 -100.0 32.0 -100.0 14.9 34.8 -57.2 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 135.9 -100.0 0.0 163.3 -100.0 Iraq 35.3 67.7 -47.8 69.2 -49.0 63.3 34.6 82.7 Qatar 0.0 16.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.1 0.0 -- Saudi Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 0.0 -- U.A.E. 30.4 30.3 0.3 0.0 -- 21.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 65.7 146.0 -55.0 237.2 -72.3 105.3 232.8 -54.8 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 30.6 0.0 -- 30.9 -0.8 23.9 8.1 195.3 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.8 4.1 401.8 TOTAL 30.6 0.0 -- 30.9 -0.8 44.7 12.2 265.1 Africa Nigeria 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- Angola 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.4 3.9 115.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.2 -100.0 Egypt 15.6 48.3 -67.7 15.5 0.5 22.9 18.5 23.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.3 -100.0 2.6 5.0 -48.9 TOTAL 15.6 111.6 -86.0 35.8 -56.5 41.7 29.6 40.9 Canada 35.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 372.2 428.8 -13.2 432.8 -14.0 393.5 391.2 0.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)